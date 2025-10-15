CCTV appeal as Lancashire Police hunt man who sexually assaulted Buckshaw woman pushing pram
Officers want to speak to Lewis Westwood, 31, in connection with the incident reported around 10am last Thursday (October 9).
Yesterday, Lancashire Police issued a CCTV appeal as they sought to find Westwood, who is also wanted on recall to prison. However, he has so far evaded arrest.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate him,” the force told the Post on Wednesday.
Sharing the CCTV footage on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “The man at the start of the video is Lewis Westwood and we still want to speak to him as part of our investigation into a sexual assault in Buckshaw.
“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to locating Westwood and as well as carrying out house to house, CCTV and other enquiries, they are also acting on information provided by you, the public.
“That is why it is crucial for anyone who sees 31-year-old Westwood or has any information on his current whereabouts to contact the police on 999.
“Westwood, who has linked to Buckshaw Village, Chorley and Cumbria, is also wanted on recall to prison. We would ask that people do not approach him.
“To give you some context about our investigation, we were called at around 10am on Thursday, October 9 to a report that a woman had been out walking her dog in Buckshaw when she was approached by a man who started to ask her questions and touched her inappropriately. He then followed her home.
“That man is captured in the CCTV clip and images towards the end of the video carrying the yellow drawstring bag.
“We would ask people who live or were driving through Buckshaw to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam cameras between 9am and 11am on October 9 to see whether you have captured this man on your footage.
“For any previous sightings, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log quoting log 371 of October 10.”