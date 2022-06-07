CCTV appeal after pub brawl in Morecambe which left three people injured

Police would like to speak to them in connection with an incident in Morecambe in which three people were assaulted.At around 10.15pm on February 27, police were called to Bar 1866 on Queen Street after reports of an altercation between a number of people.
One woman was pushed to the floor and punched in the face.
Detectives launched an investigation and have been following up a number of lines of enquiry since.
Now, more than three months on, the force says it is in a position to appeal to members of the public for further information about the brawl.
Today (June 7) a CCTV image has been released, with anyone who recognises the people in the photo urged to get in touch.
If you think you know who these people are call 101, quoting log number 1656 of February 27 2022 or email [email protected]
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.