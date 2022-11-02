News you can trust since 1886
CCTV appeal after man suffers lacerations to head during assault at Stanley Arms pub in Preston

A man sustained lacerations to his head after he was attacked at a pub in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 6:20pm

The assault occurred at the Stanley Arms pub in the city centre on Sunday, October 16.

A man sustained lacerations to his head in the attack.

Do you recognise this woman? Police want to speak to her following an assault at a pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Wednesday (November 2) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to identify in relation to the assault.

If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0115 of October 16.