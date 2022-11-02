CCTV appeal after man suffers lacerations to head during assault at Stanley Arms pub in Preston
A man sustained lacerations to his head after he was attacked at a pub in Preston.
The assault occurred at the Stanley Arms pub in the city centre on Sunday, October 16.
A man sustained lacerations to his head in the attack.
Detectives on Wednesday (November 2) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to identify in relation to the assault.
If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0115 of October 16.