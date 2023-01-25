Oliver Mailey, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, contacted emergency services shortly after midday on Sunday, November 28, 2021, stating that he had found his son, Abel-Jax Mailey, in his crib limp and lifeless.

Abel-Jax was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital before being transferred to Manchester Children's Hospital for further treatment where he died two days later.

Abel-Jax Mailey was just seven weeks old when he was killed

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out which confirmed that Abel-Jax had died as a result of a brain injury consistent with shaking. The examination also revealed that Abel-Jax had a series of older, healing injuries to both his brain and his ribs, which were thought to have been caused by a previous incident of shaking 4 to 10 days before his death.

In the run up to the trial, Oliver Mailey pleaded guilty to manslaughter; he admitted he shook Abel-Jax on that Sunday morning, but claimed that he had not intended to kill him or cause him serious bodily harm. He denied having hurt Abel-Jax previously.

On the first day of the trial Mailey admitted he had previously shaken Abel-Jax. He gave evidence in the trial that both incidents were in similar circumstances; he had shaken him to stop him crying, but had done so without any intention to kill or cause serious harm.

Following a nine-day trial at Preston Crown court, the jury concluded that he did have the necessary intent when he shook Abel-Jax and found him guilty of murder.

Katie Marsden, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This is a truly tragic case. In his very short life Abel-Jax was subjected to appalling injuries on more than one occasion at the hands of his father; one of the very people who should have kept him safe.”