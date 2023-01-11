News you can trust since 1886
Burglars flee with motorbikes, scooters and engine parts after raiding Serious Scootering in Ashton-on-Ribble

Burglars stole a number of vehicles, engine parts and vintage helmets after raiding a motorcycle dealership in Ashton-on-Ribble.

By Sean Gleaves
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:04pm

A group of people – thought to be three men and one woman – broke into Serious Scootering in Tulketh Brow on December 29, 2022.

The offenders stole several motorcycles, motor scooters, engine parts and vintage helmets after gaining access through the rear door of the property.

Police said the offenders were caught on CCTV leaving Ecroyd Road with the stolen vehicles.

Burglars stole a number of vehicles after raiding a motorcycle dealership in Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Google)
A motor scooter and motorcycle were later located on Haslam Park in Blackpool Road, but four vehicles remain missing.

The vehicles that currently remain outstanding include:

- BSA Bantam 17 5 G plate black and chrome tank

The offenders stole several motorcycles, motor scooters, engine parts and vintage helmets (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Malaguti Cavalcone cross red and white

- Italjet Formula 125 silver

- a blue mountain bike

If you have any information or CCTV footage that may help police with their investigation, email PC Disley on [email protected] quoting LC-20221229-0239.