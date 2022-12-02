Brooklands Motor Company on Blackpool Road, Fulwood announced an £1000 reward for information on Thursday, December 1, alongside a video showing the vandal in the deliberate act.

In a Facebook Post, the company said: “We are offering a £1000 reward for any information leading to a conviction of this person who has caused damage to one of our vehicles

“This happened on Saturday 26/11/22 at 10:28pm, if you have any information or believe you recognise person involved then please contact us

Brooklands Motor Company have offered a cash reward after this man was caught vandalising a car. Above he is pictured holding what appears to be a hammer.

“We are a small independent family run business and having damage like this done to our stock has a great effect on us.”

In the video, a white man with dark greying hair and a backpack can be seen riding a bicycle up to Brooklands Motor Campnay, where he proceeds to hit a vehicle’s front headlight with a hammer type object before riding away.

Speaing to the Post, Brooklands Motor Company added: “We believe this man is responsible for other damage caused to cars in July this year. The cost of repairs is causing us financial problems and stress in an already difficult economy.”

The above man caused damage to a Brooklands car on July 4; the company believe it is the same man.

Back in July, the company offered a £500 reward to any information leading to the conviction of a person who had caused damage to a vehicle at 23:56pm on July 4. The pictured individual for this crime also appears to be a white adult male with dark hair on a bicycle.

