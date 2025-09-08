Two boys aged 13 and 15 have both been charged with arson.

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at the former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank shortly after 4.25pm on Thursday, September 4.

Six fire engines were deployed and crews used four main jets, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a ground monitor to bring the flames under control inside the single-storey building.

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a disused building in Preston. Two boys, aged 13 and 15, have since been charged with arson | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed at the time that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of arson and enquiries are ongoing.

Providing an update, they confirmed that a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old boy have both been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life would be endangered.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on 6th September.

Neither has been granted bail until their next court appearance.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 referencing Log 0977 of Sept 4th.