A boy was bitten by a suspected XL Bully in Lancashire after applications opened for owners to register their dogs before the breed is banned next year.

Police were called to a report a boy had been bitten by a dog on Cedar Street in Blackburn at around 12.20pm on Saturday (November 18).

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The dog – which at this time we believe is an XL Bulldog type – has been seized,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“A short time later it was reported that threats had been made towards the family of the victim.”

“A 27-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of assault – ABH and affray and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

‘These dogs aren’t what people are making them out to be’

A boy was bitten by a suspected XL Bully on Cedar Street in Blackburn

Yas Lee, from Buckshaw Village, owns Dinosaur – a sweet-natured, 11-month-old puppy.

The 26-year-old says she is afraid to leave the house with him after being spat by passers-by and having sticks and rocks thrown at them.

Yas said she had to walk Dinosaur very early in the morning or late at night to avoid being attacked or verbally abused in the street.

Owners of American bully XLs can apply to register their dogs for an exemption before the breed is banned next year (Stock image by Adobe Photos)

She said: “Grown men have actually tried taking him off me because they think I can’t control him.

“People grab their children and cross the road when they see us, calling him a dangerous beast.

“You wouldn’t walk past a German Shepherd and do the same thing, so why is the mentality of some people to tar every XL Bully with the same brush due to some bad owners.”

‘I would have absolutely no concern about letting Wispa go anywhere near any child’

Yas Lee says she is afraid to leave the house with her XL Bully after being spat by passers-by

A stepdad from Blackpool who allows young children to play with his 11 stone XL Bully says he will end his own life if his dog is taken away.

Joe Gawne says his two-year-old full pedigree bitch Wispa is “the most caring, loving and playful baby” he has ever met.

But the 31-year-old said he has become anxious to the point of losing sleep after the PM Rishi Sunak announced the breed would be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act by the end of the year.

Since the storm erupted around the breed, Joe says many fellow dog walkers have stopped him in the park to show their support and say how unfair the decision is.

He added: “If my dog gets destroyed, I will follow. That’s a promise. I refuse to live a life after seeing my two year old puppy killed after spending her life being so loving.

Joe Gawne says his XL Bully is "the most caring, loving and playful baby" he has ever met

“It isn’t fair. And I refuse to live in a world like that.

“Take my XL Bully and I’ll take my life.”

Leyland dog groomer offers free services to XL Bully dogs

Ellie Hull, who owns Pretty Paws in Golden Hill Lane, says she has complete trust in the breed, and will continue to welcome them to her salon – free of charge.

Ellie, from Broadfield Drive, said: “The continued propaganda from the Government and media makes me feel sick to my stomach.

“These animals didn’t ask for this life or reputation, and I can’t bite my tongue.”

The 21-year-old says she has four XL Bullies on her books as regular customers, and has never had one behave badly towards her.

She said: “I’ve had chihuahuas and shih tzu’s try to bite me, not XL Bullies. It’s all about the individual dog, the owner, and the respect the dog has for the owner.

“Someone has got to make a stand, and I’m doing it.”

What do I do if I own an American Bully XL?

Owners who wish to keep their dogs must apply to an exemption scheme or they can choose to have their dog euthanised and apply for compensation.

It will be illegal to own an XL bully from February 1, 2024 unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the Index of Exempted Dogs.

Those who want to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them with the exempt list, and will then be forced to comply with strict requirements.

This will include the requirement to muzzle them and keep them on a lead in public, but the dogs must also be microchipped and neutered.

Dogs more than a year old on January 31 must be neutered by June 30 next year, while those under 12 months old must be neutered by December 31, 2024.

What happens if I don’t have a certificate of exemption?

Owners without a certificate of exemption will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL bully as of February 1, and their dog could be seized.

How do I apply for a certificate of exemption?

If you want to keep your XL Bully dog after the ban, you must apply for a Certificate of Exemption by January 31, 2024.

To get a Certificate of Exemption you must:

- Get third party public liability insurance cover for your dog.

- Neuter your dog permanently if it is not already neutered. A vet must confirm if your dog is already neutered.