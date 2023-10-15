Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yas Lee, 26, from Buckshaw Village, who owns sweet-natured, 11-month-old puppy Dinosaur says she is afraid to leave the house with him after being spat at and had things such as sticks and rocks thrown at them and is calling for something to be done about the way the breed is wrongly viewed.

The painter, who also has a nine-year-old son, says she is having to walk Dinosaur very early in the morning or late at night to avoid being attacked or verbally abused in the street.

She said: “Grown men have actually tried taking him off me because they think I can’t control him. People grab their children and cross the road when they see us, calling him a dangerous beast. You wouldn’t walk past a German Shepherd and do the same thing, so why is the mentality of some people to tar every XL Bully with the same brush due to some bad owners.

"These dogs aren’t what people are making them out to be, people are living in fear because of the government. A true American bully is a docile, sweet family loving companion, with no pray drive and no violence or temperament issues.

"You can have bad owners of any dog. My dog has been attacked by small breeds and not once shown his teeth or reacted as it’s just not in him."

‘He cuddles his teddy to sleep’

Yas got Dinosaur in February and since then has had people judging him negatively as he is a lot bigger than most other puppies.

She added: “My XL bully is sweet, goofy, clever and gentle. Dogs are the product of their environment. He came from a reputable breeder and, because I am his owner I have full control over this beautiful boy. He has so much love to give to everyone and everything. He cuddles his teddy to sleep.

“It’s discrimation against a dog. These dogs don’t judge us on how we look so why should we judge them?

"The government’s supposed ban will kill my dog, his life has only just began. He’s a baby, he’s innocent. I think a responsible ownership program should come into play.

“A lot of the pictures in the media calling them dangerous dogs aren’t actually XL bullies but other breeds. There are also a lot of forums calling for them to be banned with statistics that are not accurate and very misleading. I would just like people to think before judging. Please do your research, and if you see us in the village please don’t shout abuse.

“Get out there and meet an XL bully, come and meet my Dinosaur if you want too, he will show you a true example of an XL American bully.

“Not all dogs are the same. Not all dogs are monsters. One per cent of these dogs don’t represent the 99 per cent of the good dogs. Just like one per cent of horrible humans don’t represent all humans. The dog can’t stand up for themselves, we need to do it for them.”