Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Preston.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on West Cliff shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

A man has been charged following a stabbing on West Cliff in Preston (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s was found to have suffered serious stab wounds to his chest and arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Jack Sanderson, 31, of Charlesway Court, Lea Road, Preston, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a Class A controlled drug – cocaine