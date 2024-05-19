Man charged after assault victim stabbed in chest and arm on West Cliff in Preston
A man has been charged following a stabbing in Preston.
Officers were called to a report of an assault on West Cliff shortly after 9.30am on Friday.
A man in his 40s was found to have suffered serious stab wounds to his chest and arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Jack Sanderson, 31, of Charlesway Court, Lea Road, Preston, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a Class A controlled drug – cocaine
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Monday.