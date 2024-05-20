Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father and son duo who ran an illegal waste site in Bacup, that caused unacceptable risks to the environment, have been sentenced to time in prison.

In a case brought by the Environment Agency, Paul and Benjamin Harrison, appeared at Preston Crown Court on May 13, in relation to them operating an illegal waste site at The Farm, Rochdale Road in Bacup.

Both individuals previously pleaded guilty to failing to apply for a permit, as required by law.

Paul Harrison was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work

Benjamin Harrison was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work

The illegal waste site located on Rochdale Road in Bacup.

An extensive investigation by the Environment Agency established that thousands of tonnes of waste were brought onto the site in Bacup and tipped illegally, including significant quantities of household waste and contaminated excavation waste.

Despite numerous warnings from Environment Agency Officers, no environmental permit was applied for.

This allowed Paul and Benjamin Harrison to undercut legitimate businesses who work hard to protect the environment.

At the same time as this sentencing, Paul Harrison was sentenced in another case brought by Rossendale Borough Council.

Thousands of tonnes of waste were brought onto the site and tipped illegally,

He was found guilty, alongside Paul Bell, of depositing waste on Futures Park, Bacup, without the required Environmental Permit.

Paul Harrison received an additional eight months' imprisonment for this offence, bringing his total sentence to 18 months' imprisonment and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Bell received a sentence of eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work in relation to this offence.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are glad to see the outcome of this prosecution.

“We gave extensive advice and guidance but despite this, both Paul and Benjamin Harrison, failed to register for the relevant permits and accepted further waste onto site.”

“Illegal waste sites like this, undermine legitimate businesses, undercut their prices, and blight the environment. We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle environmental crime and we are committed to ensuring that appropriate environmental standards are adhered to.”