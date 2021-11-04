Body recovered from Preston Docks was woman in her 70s

Police were called to the Marina, off Mariners Way, after a body was found in the water at around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 3).

The body has now been identified as a woman in her 70s.

Her family have been informed and Lancashire Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 3) to a report of a body in the water at the docks on Mariner’s Way in Preston.

“Emergency services attended the scene and sadly recovered the body of a woman, believed to be in her 70s, from the water.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.