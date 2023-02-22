Blackpool RUFC’s clubhouse was broken into on February 15, when ‘mindless’ thugs destroyed furniture and memorial displays, and took off with ‘a significant amount’ of alcohol and a £300 speaker which belonged to one of the players.

Walls and doors were smashed, and structural damage has been caused during the incident on Fleetwood Road, which will cost thousands of pounds to repair.

And since then, the team have dealt with further damage to the pitch, caused by people riding quad bikes and/or motorcycles.

Blackpool RUFC clubhouse was broken into on Feb 15

Chris Parlour, Director of Rugby at Blackpool RUFC, said: “We are devastated by what’s happened. This was a mindless and senseless act that had caused damage not only of a significant monetary value but also of a sentimental nature.

"Trophies recognising the past achievements of club members were smashed to pieces including our player of the year trophy. Memorial displays for players who have sadly passed away were attacked and there is significant damage to the structure of the building as the culprits seeked entry to the bar area.”

The team was alerted to the break-in by a dog walker on February 15, and police were called at around 5pm.

Damage to the building included a smashed TV

They have set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the cost of repairs as they look to complete the season.

Chris added: “Any donations would be greatly appreciated and we’d like to thank people who have already offered their support and others in advance for their help in keeping the club going. Obviously our focus is now to clean up the club as we have home games coming up that represent important income opportunities for the club. All income is important to us as we are a small club who run off the membership."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently investigating, and ask anyone with information regarding the burglary, or details of people or vehicles in area acting suspiciously to report it online at www.lancashire.police.uk quoting log LC-20230215-1007”