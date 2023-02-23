Gareth Curran was pronounced dead on the morning when police officers had visited his home to fit an electronic tag on October 1, 2022,

The 47-year-old had taken drugs the night before he was found dead on the sofa at his home on Mickledon Road at around 10.35am.

At the opening of his inquest at Blackpool Town Hall today, coroner’s officer, Kerry Ann Hall, said that Gareth had recently been experimenting with ‘speedballs’ – a type of drug where heroin and cocaine are both injected together.

Blackpool raver who 'lived and breathed' the dance music scene died of 'complex drug misuse'

A post-mortem examination carried out by Home Office Pathologist Dr Alison Armer confirmed the cause of death was ‘complex drug misuse’, and said there were ‘reasonable grounds’ to suspect the death was ‘unnatural’.

Tributes on Gareth’s Facebook show that he was a dedicated raver who did a lot to support the music scene. One venue owner posted: “We lost one of our own. Not only had he supported us for the last 7 years but Gareth lived and breathed the scene and had done all his life.”

He had been accused of possessing a knife in public – a charge he denied – and his trial was due to begin at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 4.

Court proceedings were dropped by the prosecution after they learned the defendant was found deceased at his home.