A man has been found guilty of six sexual offences in Blackburn.

Robert Garrity, 67, of Brandy House Brow, Blackburn, was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Preston Crown Court on Friday, December 15.

Garrity was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16, one count of rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

The two victims were both teenagers at the time the offences took place.

Garrity was remanded into custody until sentencing on March 15, 2024. DC Lois Turner, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Child Protection team, said: "Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery of Garrity's victims.

"They have shown incredible strength whilst the investigation has been ongoing, and throughout the trial.

"I welcome the guilty verdict brought against Garrity, and hope this shows that we will not stand for these offences.

"I hope that the victims in this case can now begin to move forward and rebuild their lives, and once again, I commend them for the bravery they have shown throughout the investigation.