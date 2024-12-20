A 33-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in Blackburn.

Police we were called shortly before 9pm last Friday (December 13) following a report that a woman in her 40s had been raped and assaulted in Throstle Street, off Bank Top.

An investigation was launched, including a CCTV appeal, and a suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday.

Slawomir Klimek, 33, of Ingleby Close, Blackburn, has since been charged with two counts of rape, wounding and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

Lancashire Police said the victim continues to be supported.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who came forward following our appeal – the information you provided was invaluable.”