Blackburn man, 33, charged with raping woman and threatening her with a knife
Police we were called shortly before 9pm last Friday (December 13) following a report that a woman in her 40s had been raped and assaulted in Throstle Street, off Bank Top.
An investigation was launched, including a CCTV appeal, and a suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday.
Slawomir Klimek, 33, of Ingleby Close, Blackburn, has since been charged with two counts of rape, wounding and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.
He has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.
Lancashire Police said the victim continues to be supported.
A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who came forward following our appeal – the information you provided was invaluable.”