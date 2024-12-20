Blackburn man, 33, charged with raping woman and threatening her with a knife

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:48 BST
A 33-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in Blackburn.

Police we were called shortly before 9pm last Friday (December 13) following a report that a woman in her 40s had been raped and assaulted in Throstle Street, off Bank Top.

An investigation was launched, including a CCTV appeal, and a suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Slawomir Klimek, 33, of Ingleby Close, Blackburn, has since been charged with two counts of rape, wounding and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

Lancashire Police said the victim continues to be supported.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who came forward following our appeal – the information you provided was invaluable.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBlackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice