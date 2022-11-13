News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Remembrance Sunday: 18 pictures as Preston falls silent to remember

Veterans proudly wearing their medals, military families and the public attended the war memorial in Preston city centre for the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

By Andy Moffatt
6 minutes ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 3:23pm

The Remembrance Sunday ceremony has added poignancy this year as it is the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, with former veterans marching past the Cenotaph.

Here are 18 images for the ceremony, taken by Post photographer Neil Cross.

1. Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance parade and service at Preston's Flag Market

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Sunday

The lowering of the flag

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries gather at Preston's Flag Market

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Sunday

Preston's mayor lays a wreath at the war memorial

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
VeteransPrestonNeil Cross
Next Page
Page 1 of 4