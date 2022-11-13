Remembrance Sunday: 18 pictures as Preston falls silent to remember
Veterans proudly wearing their medals, military families and the public attended the war memorial in Preston city centre for the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.
By Andy Moffatt
By Andy Moffatt
Updated
13th Nov 2022, 3:23pm
The Remembrance Sunday ceremony has added poignancy this year as it is the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, with former veterans marching past the Cenotaph.
Here are 18 images for the ceremony, taken by Post photographer Neil Cross.
