Bag-snatcher suspect caught on CCTV after woman is mugged on way home from pub

A 52-year-old woman has been mugged whilst walking home from a night out in Preston.



Detectives said the woman was targeted as she made her way home alone from a pub in Plungington at around 1am on Sunday, November 24.

Police want to speak to this man after a 52-year-old woman was robbed of her handbag in the Plungington area of Preston at around 1am on Sunday, November 24. Pic: Lancashire Police

The man has stalked the woman before grabbing her from behind and snatching her handbag.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was injured in the mugging and has been left shaken and upset.

The woman told officers that her handbag contained a number of personal possessions of sentimental value that cannot be replaced.

DC Jane Jacques of Preston Police said: "This is a serious incident and an understandably scary one for the victim who is very shaken up.

"The offender has preyed on a lone female in the early hours of the morning and taken her property.

"We think the person responsible for this offence visits or resides in the Plungington area."

After reviewing CCTV footage in the Plungington area, detectives said they are keen to speak to a man (pictured) who had been walking in the area at the time of the robbery.

DC Jane Jacques added: "Following extensive enquiries, we have identified the male in the footage as someone that we want to speak to and who can assist us with further information.

"If you know or recognise the man in the photo or perhaps interacted with him, please make contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 01772 209622, or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 0066 of November 24