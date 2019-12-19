Brave teens tackle baseball bat wielding burglar after terrifying raid at Spar in Preston

Have your say

A baseball bat wielding burglar has been tackled to the ground and detained by teenagers after an alleged raid on a shop in Preston.



Police were called at around 7.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 18) to reports of a robbery at Spar in Woodplumpton Road, Cadley.

Three teenagers apprehended a man who had allegedly threatened Spar staff with a baseball bat in Woodplumpton Road, Cadley at 7.30pm last night (December 18) Pic: Google

A man had allegedly entered the store wielding a baseball bat where he threatened terrified shop workers.

But after fleeing the shop, the suspect was quickly tackled by three young men outside.

Two boys, aged 17, and an 18-year-old man, had wrestled the suspect to the ground and confiscated his baseball bat.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was being held firmly on the ground by the brave teenagers.

The teenagers handed the man over to officers, but due to his aggressive behaviour, officers were forced to fire a Taser at him.

He was then arrested and taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: "The man, quickly identified as Bosanko, was eventually arrested after police discharged a taser.

"Bosanko was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and is currently in custody.

"He had been wanted by police for breaching his licence terms and was on prison recall.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped our officers, particularly those who showed tremendous bravery in helping to detain Bosanko."

Police said wanted man Steven Bosanko remains in police custody this morning.