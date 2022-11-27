News you can trust since 1886
Audi driver caught with provisional licence, no insurance and expired MOT after being stopped by police in Preston

A motorists was caught with a provisional licence, no insurance and an expired MOT after being pulled over in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 10:35am

Police stopped an Audi A4 in Moor Lane over the weekend.

The driver “nearly earnt a trip to custody" after providing false details, but finally came clean with his real ones.

Officers subsequently discovered the driver had a provisional licence, no insurance and an expired MOT.

The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving an uninsured vehicle.

If the case goes to court you could get:

- an unlimited fine

A motorists was caught with a provisional licence, no insurance and an expired MOT in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- disqualified from driving

The police also have the power to seize, and in some cases, destroy the vehicle that is being driven uninsured.

You can be fined up to £1,000 for driving a car without a valid MOT.

If you drive a vehicle deemed ‘dangerous’ by an MOT test, you can be fined up to £2,500, be banned from driving and receive three points.