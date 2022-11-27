Police stopped an Audi A4 in Moor Lane over the weekend.

The driver “nearly earnt a trip to custody" after providing false details, but finally came clean with his real ones.

Officers subsequently discovered the driver had a provisional licence, no insurance and an expired MOT.

The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving an uninsured vehicle.

If the case goes to court you could get:

- an unlimited fine

A motorists was caught with a provisional licence, no insurance and an expired MOT in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- disqualified from driving

The police also have the power to seize, and in some cases, destroy the vehicle that is being driven uninsured.

You can be fined up to £1,000 for driving a car without a valid MOT.

