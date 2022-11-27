News you can trust since 1886
Two youths arrested after Leyland McDonald's forced to temporarily close as unruly teens throw eggs and intimidate staff

The McDonald's restaurant in Leyland was forced to temporarily close after a gang of unruly youths intimidated customers and staff.

By Sean Gleaves
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 10:13am

Police were called to reports a group of youths were wreaking havoc at the McDonald’s in Churchill Way Retail Park on Saturday night (November 26).

The yobs threw eggs outside the restaurant and behaved in an intimidating manner towards staff and customers.

A dispersal order was subsequently issued by police and the restaurant was forced to temporarily close “to prevent any harm” to customers, officers said.

Two youths were arrested after a large gang of unruly teenagers intimidated customers and staff at the McDonald's restaurant in Churchill Way Retail Park, Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Two youths were also arrested – one was arrested for public order offences and the another was arrested for failing to comply with the terms of the dispersal order.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This evening we did our best to keep the community safe in Leyland.

“McDonald’s made the decision to shut the store for a short while to prevent any harm to people in the restaurant.

“We know this may have inconvenienced some families.

However, we hope you understand that robust action was required in order to tackle the main offenders and protect any innocent people eating inside.

“I thank my hard working staff tonight for ensuring a safe result for the evening.”