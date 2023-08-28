The brick struck the windscreen as the coach passed the slip road at junction 10 in Burnley at around 5.15pm, following the Premier League football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

Nobody was injured, but Lancashire Police said the incident could have resulted in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.

The force said it would like to hear from anybody who was travelling along that stretch of motorway and who either saw the incident or saw those responsible.

A police spokesperson said: “This could have been a lot worse and clearly we will not stand for people putting motorists in danger in this way.

"We would now like to hear from anybody who has dashcam or any other information which could help with our enquiries.”

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, added: “This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn’t cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.

The brick struck the windscreen as the Aston Villa team coach passed the M65 slip road at junction 10 in Burnley at around 5.15pm on Sunday (August27), following the Premier League football match at Turf Moor

“We cannot say at this point whether this was a targeted attack but enquiries are ongoing and this will form part of our investigation.

“We are now determined to find the person or people responsible and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you have any information or dashcam which can help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Burnley FC said it was ‘dismayed’ by the incident and would support the Lancashire Police investigation to find those responsible.

A spokesperson for Burnley Football Club said: “Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match.

“Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

“We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible.”