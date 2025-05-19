Lancashire Police issue appeal after man left with serious injuries following assault
At around 2:20am yesterday (May 18), officers came across a man who was injured and unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.
A 27-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
He has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.
Taking to Facebook today, Fylde Police said: “There may be people who witnessed the incident that we haven’t yet spoken to.
“If you have any information to assist, please do get in touch.
“We believe that the man may have got out of a taxi, originating from the Blackpool area, shortly before being assaulted and believe the driver of that taxi may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“We want to stress that we’d like to speak to the driver solely as a witness.
“If you are the taxi driver, or if you know who they may be, please come and speak to us.
“Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0147 of 18th May.”