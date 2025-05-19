Lasting between one day and six weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 57 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting across Wyre between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25

Normoss Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 194m gas main with associated services and connections When: May 19-Jun 12

Garstang Road, Great Eccleston What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 175 metres to install and joint cable for capital scheme When: May 19-Jun 22

Dobson Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Road closure Why: [Remedial works] Connection notice in relation to works on Normoss Road When: May 19-May 30