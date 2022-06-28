Three fire engines were called to the derelict Leyland and Farington Social Club in Derby Street after smoke was seen rising from the site on Saturday night (June 25).

On arrival, fire crews found pieces of furniture on fire outside the club, next to the bowling green which is still in use.

The cause is believed to be suspicious and fire crews reported their concerns to police. A joint police and fire investigation is now underway.

For three years it has been an eyesore to those living in the area and there are now concerns that its dereliction is beginning to attract anti-social behaviour

A fire service spokesman said: “Three fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called to a fire involving furniture outside of the social club.

"Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus units to extinguish the fire.

"A joint police and fire investigation is now underway.”

The social club has been a derelict wreck since a gable-end wall collapsed in June 2019. The roof was later removed by demolition crews after it was deemed unsafe by building control officers from South Ribble Borough Council.

Security fencing has been placed around its perimeter and signs warn “Trespassers will be prosecuted”.

The future of the site remains uncertain with the building owner reportedly in a wrangle with the demolition contractor’s solicitors, according to South Ribble Borough Council.

Leyland and Farington Social Club has been derelict for three years after a gable end collapsed in June 2019