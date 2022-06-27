So we’ve dug into the archives to find pictures showing the town’s development over the years – starting with the 60s and 70s. We’ve even managed to throw in a handful of pictures from earlier than the 60s – which show just how much the place has changed over the years. We hope this fascinating look back at Leyland will bring back memories or spark an interest in the history of this South Ribble gem. READ MORE: Look back at Avenham flats. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Moor Lane flats over the years. MORE MEMORIES: Friargate in the 80s
1. Leyland in the 60s and 70s
Taken in January 1969, this image show Leyland's new magistrates court, almost completed and due to be opened mid-February. At a cost of £114,000, it would become the town's most modern building
Photo: Archive
2. Leyland in the 60s and 70s
In 1970 Mr Grundy's dental surgery was found here on Grundy Terrace. Before then Grundy Terrace was formerly known as Mindor Terrace
Photo: Archive
3. Leyland in the 60s and 70s
So many people must have passed through the doors of this Spar Shop on Broadfield Drive in Leyland
Photo: Archive
4. Leyland in the 60s and 70s
This is what Seven Stars primary school looked like in 1969
Photo: Archive