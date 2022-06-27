So we’ve dug into the archives to find pictures showing the town’s development over the years – starting with the 60s and 70s. We’ve even managed to throw in a handful of pictures from earlier than the 60s – which show just how much the place has changed over the years. We hope this fascinating look back at Leyland will bring back memories or spark an interest in the history of this South Ribble gem. READ MORE: Look back at Avenham flats. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Moor Lane flats over the years. MORE MEMORIES: Friargate in the 80s