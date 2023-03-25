The victim was attacked with a weapon in Fawcett Close at around 3.20pm on Friday (March 24).

He suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The victim remained in hospital on Saturday (March 25).

An arrested has been made after a man was attacked in Fawcett Close, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man in Accrington on Saturday morning.

He currently remains in custody for questioning.

Immediately following the attack, Det Insp John McNamara, of Blackburn CID, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

“We believe the victim was attacked in the street and this was witnessed by a number of people.

“If you have information and can help please come forward.”

