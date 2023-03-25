News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
14 minutes ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
22 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters

Arrest made after man hospitalised with ‘serious head injuries’ following vicious Blackburn attack

An arrest has been made after a man was attacked with a weapon in Blackburn, leaving him with “serious head injuries”.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT

The victim was attacked with a weapon in Fawcett Close at around 3.20pm on Friday (March 24).

He suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim remained in hospital on Saturday (March 25).

An arrested has been made after a man was attacked in Fawcett Close, Blackburn (Credit: Google)
An arrested has been made after a man was attacked in Fawcett Close, Blackburn (Credit: Google)
An arrested has been made after a man was attacked in Fawcett Close, Blackburn (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man in Accrington on Saturday morning.

Read More
Preston driver who ‘smelt strongly of alcohol’ was two times over drink-drive li...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He currently remains in custody for questioning.

Immediately following the attack, Det Insp John McNamara, of Blackburn CID, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

“We believe the victim was attacked in the street and this was witnessed by a number of people.

“If you have information and can help please come forward.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0805 of March 24.