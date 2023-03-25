News you can trust since 1886
Preston driver who ‘smelt strongly of alcohol’ was two times over drink-drive limit after being pulled over by police

A driver who “smelt strongly of alcohol” was more than two times over the legal drink-drive limit after being pulled over by police in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:03 GMT

A Ford Fiesta was stopped by police in Longsands Lane on Friday afternoon (March 24).

The driver was slurring his words and smelt strongly of alcohol, police said.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test with a reading of 96ug – the legal limit is 35.

A driver was more than two times over the legal drink-drive limit after being pulled over by police in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He also provided an evidential sample of 96ug in custody.