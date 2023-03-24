Man suffers ‘serious head injuries’ after being attacked with weapon in broad daylight Blackburn assault
A was hospitalised with serious head injuries after he was attacked with a weapon in Blackburn.
The victim was attacked with a weapon, believed to be a baseball bat, in Fawcett Close at around 3.20pm on Friday (March 24).
He suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made but enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Det Insp John McNamara, of Blackburn CID, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.
“We believe the victim was attacked in the street and this was witnessed by a number of people.
“If you have information and can help please come forward.
“Patrols have been increased in the area and we are actively searching for a suspect in connection with the attack.
“We will update you in due course.”
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0805 of March 24.