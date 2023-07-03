The assault happened in an alley between Turkey Street and Sultan Street, off Norfolk Street, in Accrington last Thursday (June 29).

The woman, aged in her 30s, was attacked between 10pm and 10.30pm by a man described as Asian, bald with a short beard and wearing traditional dress.

Lancashire Police said he is believed to have got out of a silver Honda car in Norfolk Street – near Peel Park Primary School – moments before the attack.

The victim, from Accrington, is being supported by trained officers while an investigation is under way to trace the man.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Det Sgt Alexander Rawsthorn, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have launched an investigation after a report of rape in Accrington.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashboard mounted camera footage from the Turkey Street, Norfolk Street and Water Street areas between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday.

“There has been an increased police presence in Accrington since the attack and you can expect to see further patrols as we continue our enquiries.”