A 27-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a security guard outside a B&M Bargains store in Preston.

Officers were called to the store on Carlisle Street at 12.37pm on Wednesday, February 26, where they found the victim had suffered a serious stab injury to his leg.

He was given life-saving first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Thankfully he has since been discharged.

Following a short manhunt, 27-year-old Andrzej Mikulski was arrested by firearms officers.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, we charged Mikulski, of no fixed address, with Section 18 wounding with intent.

“Mikulski was also charged with an offence of robbery at the Market offices in Earl Street, Preston, two offences of attempted robbery at stores in Preston, three offences of possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place, two offences of theft from shops, and one offence of theft of a pedal cycle.”

Following a trial at Preston Crown Court, Mikulski was found guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent on Tuesday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one attempted robbery three offences of possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place, and four offences of theft.

He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at the same court in October.