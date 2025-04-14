24-year-old charged with stabbing two men at William Hill Bookmakers in Leyland released on bail

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
A 24-year-old man charged with a double stabbing at a Leyland bookies has been released on bail.

Colm Bloomfield, of Grange Drive, Hoghton, has been charged with two offences of Section 18 wounding with intent.

The incident took place at William Hill, Hough Lane, in Leyland. | Google

Police were called to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, on Friday evening (March 14) to a report of an assault where they found two men in their 30s had suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bloomfield appeared at Preston Crown Court today for a bail hearing and has been granted bail on the condition he does not enter the Leyland area.

He is due to be sentenced next month.

News you can trust since 1886
