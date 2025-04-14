24-year-old charged with stabbing two men at William Hill Bookmakers in Leyland released on bail
Colm Bloomfield, of Grange Drive, Hoghton, has been charged with two offences of Section 18 wounding with intent.
Police were called to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, on Friday evening (March 14) to a report of an assault where they found two men in their 30s had suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Bloomfield appeared at Preston Crown Court today for a bail hearing and has been granted bail on the condition he does not enter the Leyland area.
He is due to be sentenced next month.