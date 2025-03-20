A 24-year-old charged with stabbing two men at William Hill Bookmakers in Leyland has appeared in court.

Police were called to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, on Friday evening (March 14) to a report of an assault where they found two men in their 30s had suffered stab wounds.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 6.33pm on Friday 14th March to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, Leyland, to a report of assault.

Two men in their were 30s taken to hospital after being stabbed at William Hill Bookmakers in Leyland. | Google

“Our officers attended and found that two men in their 30s had suffered stab injuries. They were both taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.”

Colm Bloomfield, 24, of Grange Drive, Hoghton, who was arrested at the scene has been charged with two offences of Section 18 wounding with intent.

After appearing before Preston Magistrates Court on Monday, he has once again been remanded in custody until April when he will appear before Preston Crown Court for sentencing.