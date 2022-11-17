Joshua Elder,of Parker Street, Ashton-on-Ribble attended Preston’s Magistrates Court after he was found with 16 ‘knotted packages’ of crack cocaine and ‘8 knotted packages’ of diamorphine.

The 20-year-old had 2.38 grams of the crack cocaine substance on him and 0.99grams of diamorphine when he was searched in Preston by the Lancashire Constabulary on 30 December 2020.

Elder pleads guilty to possession of class A in contravention of section 5(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 Contrary to section 5(2) of and Schedule 4 to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, at Preston Magistrates on 17 October 2022.