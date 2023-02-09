19-year-old Preston man arrested after a spate of teenagers were robbed in South Ribble over the weekend

Lancashire Police received reports that various youths had been robbed on streets in South Ribble by a group of offenders.

One man took to Facebook on Sunday to say his 16-year-old daughter and a friend were held at knifepoint by six 16/17 year old boys on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall at around 10:30pm-10:50pm the night before, with the friend being robbed under the bridge by Irongate.

Another parent posted online about her son's Iphone 12 mini being stolen by a group of teenage boys near Brownedge School in Bamber Bridge on Saturday night.

The site of one of the street robberies on Saturday night- the bridge on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall by Irongate.

On Wednesday afternoon (February, 8) Lancashire Police said: “We have arrested a 19-year-old man after receiving reports that three teenagers had been robbed in the Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge area last Saturday night (February 4).

“The man, from Preston, is currently in custody.”