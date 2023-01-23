A significant amount of cocaine and cannabis was seized over the last 12 months, as well as weapons, cash, mobile phones and stolen property.

It formed part of Operation Warrior – a scheme focussed on the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and burglary.

Following consultation with the Crown prosecution Service, the following people were charged and appeared before magistrates in Blackburn:

- Wasim Shah, 28/07/1987, of Arncliffe Avenue, Accrington, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and human trafficking.

- Waheed Shah, 28/03/1974, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

- Hassan Mahmood, 11/10/2002, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

- Yaser Kabel, 23/03/1988, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Nasar Kabel, 10/09/1982, of St Cecilia Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Babber Maqsood, 28/05/1987, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Mathew Walduck, 08/06/1987, of NFA, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

- Callum Bradley, 26/01/2001, of Glebe Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

- Idnan Yakub, 25/02/1986, of Fernlea Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

- Ben Pilkington, 12/10/1984, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, producing cannabis and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Andrew Taylor, 13/11/1986, of Higher Gate Road, Accrington, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, possessing criminal property and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- David Grundy, 23/05/1998, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Ian Price, 20/01/1966, of St Huberts Road, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Carl Taylor, 20/01/1983, of Earl Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Kevin Docherty, 27/09/1995, of Beaconsfield Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

- Samuel Walmsley, 07/11/2002, of Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

- Noah Mulligan, 13/09/2001, of Petre Crescent, Rishton, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

- Jordan Whittam, 26/06/2003, of Cross Street, Great Harwood, charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.