News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

18 men charged after ‘significant amount of cocaine and cannabis’ seized during police operation in Great Harwood

18 men have been charged as part of an operation aimed at tackling serious and organised crime in Great Harwood.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:16pm

A significant amount of cocaine and cannabis was seized over the last 12 months, as well as weapons, cash, mobile phones and stolen property.

It formed part of Operation Warrior – a scheme focussed on the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and burglary.

Hide Ad

Following consultation with the Crown prosecution Service, the following people were charged and appeared before magistrates in Blackburn:

18 men have been charged as part of an operation aimed at tackling serious and organised crime in Great Harwood
Most Popular

- Wasim Shah, 28/07/1987, of Arncliffe Avenue, Accrington, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and human trafficking.

- Waheed Shah, 28/03/1974, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Hide Ad

- Hassan Mahmood, 11/10/2002, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Read More
Over 40 cannabis plants seized after police execute drugs raid in Burscough
Hide Ad

- Yaser Kabel, 23/03/1988, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Nasar Kabel, 10/09/1982, of St Cecilia Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Hide Ad

- Babber Maqsood, 28/05/1987, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Mathew Walduck, 08/06/1987, of NFA, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Hide Ad

- Callum Bradley, 26/01/2001, of Glebe Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

- Idnan Yakub, 25/02/1986, of Fernlea Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Hide Ad

- Ben Pilkington, 12/10/1984, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, producing cannabis and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Andrew Taylor, 13/11/1986, of Higher Gate Road, Accrington, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, possessing criminal property and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

Hide Ad

- David Grundy, 23/05/1998, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Ian Price, 20/01/1966, of St Huberts Road, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

Hide Ad

- Carl Taylor, 20/01/1983, of Earl Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

- Kevin Docherty, 27/09/1995, of Beaconsfield Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

Hide Ad

- Samuel Walmsley, 07/11/2002, of Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

- Noah Mulligan, 13/09/2001, of Petre Crescent, Rishton, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

Hide Ad

- Jordan Whittam, 26/06/2003, of Cross Street, Great Harwood, charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

If you are aware of illegal activity in your area, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.