18 men charged after ‘significant amount of cocaine and cannabis’ seized during police operation in Great Harwood
18 men have been charged as part of an operation aimed at tackling serious and organised crime in Great Harwood.
A significant amount of cocaine and cannabis was seized over the last 12 months, as well as weapons, cash, mobile phones and stolen property.
It formed part of Operation Warrior – a scheme focussed on the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and burglary.
Following consultation with the Crown prosecution Service, the following people were charged and appeared before magistrates in Blackburn:
- Wasim Shah, 28/07/1987, of Arncliffe Avenue, Accrington, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and human trafficking.
- Waheed Shah, 28/03/1974, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
- Hassan Mahmood, 11/10/2002, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- Yaser Kabel, 23/03/1988, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.
- Nasar Kabel, 10/09/1982, of St Cecilia Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.
- Babber Maqsood, 28/05/1987, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.
- Mathew Walduck, 08/06/1987, of NFA, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cocaine.
- Callum Bradley, 26/01/2001, of Glebe Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
- Idnan Yakub, 25/02/1986, of Fernlea Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
- Ben Pilkington, 12/10/1984, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, producing cannabis and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.
- Andrew Taylor, 13/11/1986, of Higher Gate Road, Accrington, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, possessing criminal property and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.
- David Grundy, 23/05/1998, of Blackburn Road, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.
- Ian Price, 20/01/1966, of St Huberts Road, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.
- Carl Taylor, 20/01/1983, of Earl Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.
- Kevin Docherty, 27/09/1995, of Beaconsfield Street, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.
- Samuel Walmsley, 07/11/2002, of Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.
- Noah Mulligan, 13/09/2001, of Petre Crescent, Rishton, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.
- Jordan Whittam, 26/06/2003, of Cross Street, Great Harwood, charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.