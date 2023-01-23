News you can trust since 1886
Over 40 cannabis plants seized after police execute drugs raid in Burscough

A cannabis farm was shut down by police following a drugs raid in Burscough.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 1:45pm

Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Burscough on Monday morning (January 23).

44 cannabis plants as well as a large quantity of harvested and dried out cannabis was discovered when officers entered the property.

Sgt Chris Hammill, from West Lancashire Police, said: “It is thanks to information from the public that we have been able to dismantle this cultivation.

Over 40 cannabis plants were seized after police conducted a drugs raid in Burscough (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“This demonstrates that we are completely committed to tackling organised criminal activity and act on any concerns that you have.

“This week, we are supporting the NPCC’s Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action which demonstrates the work that our teams carry out every day to keep our communities safe.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

A large quantity of harvested and dried out cannabis was also discovered (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.