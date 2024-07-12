13 people with firearms and drug supply offences following police raids across Lancashire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers conducted a number of warrants in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria this week as part of Operation Warrior.
Hafiz Razaq, 39, of Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, was charged with two offences of conspiracy to purchase or acquire a firearm.
Razaq was further charged with Deepak Singh, 39, of Watling Street Road, Preston, with four offences of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or enable another to do so, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Razaq and Singh were also charged with conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs - cannabis.
Both Razaq and Singh were remanded in custody.
Also charged with conspiracy supply Class B controlled drugs were:
- Jordan Riddick, 25, of Longway, Barrow-in-Furness
- Megan Rose, 30, of Smeaton Street, Barrow-in-Furness
- Carl Leonard, 40, of Victoria Street, Bolton
- Lee Shillito, 40, of New Briggs Fold, Egerton
- Edward Fearn, 34, of Cromdale Avenue, Bolton
- Corey Matthews, 31, of Abingdon Road, Bolton
They were all bailed.
Norman Young, 64, of Coniston Avenue, St Annes, Krystian Bird, 38, of Meetings View, Barrow-in-Furness, and Simon Greenwood, 40, of Garden Walk, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, were charged with conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs – cannabis.
Young, Bird and Greenwood, were remanded in custody.
Christoper Chapman, 42, of South Lakeland Leisure Village, Borwick Lane, Borwick, and Kimberley Davis, 40 of Longway, Barrow-in-Furness, were charged with conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug – cannabis.
They were both bailed.
Four other people arrested – three men and a woman – were released on bail pending further enquiries.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.