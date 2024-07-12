Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a group of thugs attacked two people in Preston city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Friargate after the victims were assaulted by two men and two women at around 4.45am on Sunday, April 21.

One victim escaped but the other was then the victim of an attempted robbery by the same people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Three people were arrested, but officers later released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday (July 12) that a suspect had been arrested following the appeal.

A spokesman for the force said: “We have now arrested a 21-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, violent disorder and attempted robbery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.