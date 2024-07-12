Arrest made after group of thugs attack two people in Preston city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to Friargate after the victims were assaulted by two men and two women at around 4.45am on Sunday, April 21.
One victim escaped but the other was then the victim of an attempted robbery by the same people.
Three people were arrested, but officers later released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.
Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday (July 12) that a suspect had been arrested following the appeal.
A spokesman for the force said: “We have now arrested a 21-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, violent disorder and attempted robbery.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.