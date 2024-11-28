A major milestone has been reached in the development of a new second home for Lancashire Cricket - one year since work began.

Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Cricket are working together to build the new facility off Stanifield Lane, Farington, which will bring together elite and community cricket in one place.

Work started on the project in November 2023, with the aim of seeing its first innings played at the ground at the start of the 2026 cricket season for up to 5,000 spectators.

Now, one year on, the professional pitch and natural turf section of the training has been handed over from Eric Wright Construction to Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Cricket, so they can be developed and maintained. When finished, the venue will provide two pitches, one professional and one for the community, and a training area.

Work at the new cricket ground in Farington, November 2024 | LCC

To mark the milestone, Lancashire cricketers Tom Bailey and Alice Clarke visited the new pitch, which is destined to be their second home, along with the club's head groundsman, Matt Merchant, and former Lancashire and England bowler Paul Allott. They were welcomed by Councillor Phillippa Williamson, Leader of Lancashire County Council, and Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth.

Matt Merchant, Head Groundsman at Lancashire Cricket, said: "It is a really exciting day for the Club as we receive the handing over of the professional cricket oval from Eric Wright Construction. On behalf of everyone at Lancashire Cricket, I would like to thank Eric Wright Construction for all of their hard work and efforts in helping us to reach this milestone.

"Specialist work will now begin to take place by our grounds team in order to ensure the pitch is bedded in and prepared ahead of cricket taking place at Farington during the 2026 season."

L-R, Alice Clarke, Matt Merchant, Cllr Phillippa Williamson, Tom Bailey. Behind, Paul Allott and Cllr Aidy Riggott | LCC

What’s next?

Much of the focus on the remaining work will be on the cricket pavilion, with the foundations now being laid. Work will also continue to complete the outfield on the community pitch. Once it's complete, the Farington facility will become Lancashire Cricket’s second home after Emirates Old Trafford, to provide a stable pathway for the next generation of cricket stars. The site will serve as a North West Centre of Excellence for the women's game.

Councillor Phillippa Williamson, Leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "This pioneering facility is one of a kind in the UK, and we're incredibly proud and excited to be delivering this in Lancashire.

"A huge amount of progress has been made and we're now working through the handover process for the professional pitch and part of the training area, which will allow the pitches to be developed and maintained while other works continue. We'll now be working hard to complete the community pitch and pavilion, which will pave the way for a new generation of cricket stars."

Find out more about the project at lancashire.gov.uk/cricket