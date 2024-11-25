Lancashire cricket legend James Anderson goes unsold in IPL auction as 13-year-old Indian makes history

Published 25th Nov 2024, 18:43 BST

Lancashire cricket legend James Anderson went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction as a teenager made history by becoming the youngest player ever to secure a deal.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was sold for 11 million rupees (around £104,000) to the Rajasthan Royals, who are coached by former India captain Rahul Dravid in the world’s most lucrative domestic cricket competition.

The 13-year-old hit the headlines recently when he smashed a 58-ball hundred for India Under-19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial Test in Chennai.

Lancashire cricket legend James Anderson went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction
Anderson, from Burnley, was available for around £10,000 more than Suryavanshi, but none of the tempted teams were tempted by England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

The 42-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in July and is now England’s fast bowling mentor, has not played a T20 game in a decade.

England white-ball batter Will Jacks was bought by Mumbai Indians for £500,000, while all-rounder Sam Curran returned to Chennai Super Kings in a £230,000 deal.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for £246,000 and joins Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone at the franchise after they were bought on Sunday.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for £95,000, while all-rounder Jamie Overton joined Curran at Super Kings after being acquired for £143,000.

All-round Moeen Ali was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for £189,000.

