Lancashire cricket legend James Anderson goes unsold in IPL auction as 13-year-old Indian makes history
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was sold for 11 million rupees (around £104,000) to the Rajasthan Royals, who are coached by former India captain Rahul Dravid in the world’s most lucrative domestic cricket competition.
The 13-year-old hit the headlines recently when he smashed a 58-ball hundred for India Under-19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial Test in Chennai.
Anderson, from Burnley, was available for around £10,000 more than Suryavanshi, but none of the tempted teams were tempted by England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.
The 42-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in July and is now England’s fast bowling mentor, has not played a T20 game in a decade.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
England white-ball batter Will Jacks was bought by Mumbai Indians for £500,000, while all-rounder Sam Curran returned to Chennai Super Kings in a £230,000 deal.
All-rounder Jacob Bethell was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for £246,000 and joins Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone at the franchise after they were bought on Sunday.
Fast bowler Brydon Carse went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for £95,000, while all-rounder Jamie Overton joined Curran at Super Kings after being acquired for £143,000.
All-round Moeen Ali was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for £189,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.