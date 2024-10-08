Preston cricket club used by NHS workers launches appeal for new practice facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community cricket club in Preston is hoping locals will help it hit for six a fundraising target to upgrade its practice facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsargh Cricket Club is already over halfway towards securing the £60,000 needed to revamp its nets on Grimsargh Green after two local authorities were sufficiently bowled over by the plans to offer their support.

The club - whose facilities are also used also by the Preston NHS team - received £13,000 from Lancashire County Council’s Culture and Sport fund, while Grimsargh Parish Council has given a grant of £20,000 towards the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unusable practice area on Grimsargh Green | Grimsargh Cricket Club

The previous nets are more than three decades old and a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to replace them, as they are now overgrown and unusable.

Grimsargh Cricket Club chairman, Phil Garlington, said: "We need a major upgrade to what we have at the moment as it is not fit for purpose.

"Our club is expanding, rapidly, and with the junior players we have coming through now we need to ensure they have somewhere safe and state-of-the-art for them to hone their skills and become the future of this club."

Sue Whittam, clerk to Grimsargh Parish Council, added: "We are fully committed to supporting our sporting facilities in the village and we are pleased to award £20,000 towards the project to upgrade their nets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope they are successful in their grant applications as the club is a fantastic asset to our community."

A planning application has been lodged with Preston City Council for the upgrade of the nets and the club hope to secure planning permission in the coming weeks.

First team captain, Dominic Gerencser, said: "It's been a massive effort to get to this point with the nets project and to already see so much support from both within the club and the wider community is fantastic.

"Having a proper facility to be able to practise on will be such a boost for all our teams."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising activities are planned by the club's junior teams in the coming months including a sponsored bike ride around the Guild Wheel and a Christmas hamper raffle.

Donations can be made to support the Grimsargh Cricket Club nets project by visiting the Spacehive page:https://www.spacehive.com/new-training-nets-for-grimsargh-cricket