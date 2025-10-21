A Blackpool hotel where a 10-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock has been summoned to court to answer health and safety charges, we can exclusively reveal.

Hotel operator Y7Hotels which runs Blackpool’s ‘pink hotel’ Tiffany’s and the company’s director Adam Johnstone have been summoned to court by Blackpool Council.

The company and its director will face charges relating to breaches contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The summons follows a police probe and a nine month council-led investigation into health and safety practices at the North Shore hotel after 10-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach suffered an electric shock before being found unresponsive in the reception area of the hotel on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Little Jack died four days later in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on September 7, 2023 surrounded by his family.

During a pre-inquest review held in February 2024, it was revealed his death was caused by “an electrocution injury that caused cardiac arrest and then a lack of oxygen to the brain.”

None of the charges faced by Y7Hotels and the company’s director Adam Johnstone, which date between July 2, 2020 and November 10, 2023, relate to the death of Jack Piper-Sheach.

Lancashire Police intially investigated his death and said Jack’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity", but did not provide any further details on the circumstances of the incident. The force’s investigation found no criminal case to answer relating to Jack’s death.

After taking over the investigation, Blackpool Council advised Tiffany’s to temporarily close while it undertook a health and safety review at the hotel.

Council investigation - what happened?

Tiffany's Hotel voluntarily ceased trading for a number of weeks following Jack's death, while Blackpool Council’s health and safety officers carried out checks.

The hotel was told it would not be permitted to reopen until “specified works” had been completed - however, the council did not say what type of works were to be undertaken.

Council officers returned to the hotel for an inspection and deemed it safe to reopen in November 2023.

In April 2024, the council confirmed its investigation into the hotel had concluded and said its findings would be published ‘in due course’.

What has the council said today?

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Summons have been issued to Y7Hotels Limited and Adam Johnstone for five offences contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“The dates of the offences are between 02.07.20 and 10.11.23.

“The hearing is currently listed for Lancaster Magistrates Court on 3 February 2026 at 10am.”

The hotel remains open and is safe to accept guests.