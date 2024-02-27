Jack Piper-Sheach: Inquest review into death of boy, 10, who had electric shock at Blackpool's Tiffany's Hotel
Blackpool’s Senior Coroner, Alan Wilson, held a short pre-inquest review at Blackpool Town Hall this morning (27 Feb 2024).
After hearing from a number of interested parties, Mr Wilson told the Coroners Court that a two day inquest would be likely to take place in early summer, and that there is 'no need to sit with a jury'.
The Senior Coroner for Blackpool and the Fylde previously confirmed that young Jack was born in Grimsby, on June 12, 2013, where he still lived, on Clarendon Road.
10-year-old Jack was found unresponsive in the lobby area of Tiffany’s Hotel at around 10.40pm on Sunday, September 3.
He died four days later, on September 07, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.
What do we know about how Jack Piper-Sheach died?
Alan Wilson, senior coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, said: “There’s clearly questions to be asked about how this incident happened.”
Although Jack's parents didn't attend the pre-inquest review, a legal representative was in court and confirmed that at least one family member would be likely to attend the inquest.
A health and safety enforcement manager for Blackpool Council, and a representative for Y7 Hotels Ltd, the owner of Tiffany's Hotel, were in attendance.
An electrical installation report, and a couple of photos of of electrical fixtures, have been requested for the inquest.
An initial assessment of the cause of Jack’s death was made by a paediatric consultant at Alder Hey, the coroner added.
He said: “Essentially, she reports that this young boy suffered an electrocution injury that caused cardiac arrest and then a lack of oxygen to the brain.”