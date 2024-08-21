Countries set to battle it out at Blackpool's spectacular World Fireworks Championship revealed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Poland, Finland and the USA will battle it out over the three events, which will take place on the Tower Festival Headland on August 7, 21 and October 5.
The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the firework displays, all synchronised to music, launched from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.
This year’s event will open on Saturday, September 7 with a display by the team from Nakaja Art in Poland.
The team has more than 25 years of experience of staging firework displays across Europe and Central America.
They were also responsible for the biggest fireworks spectacle in their home country for a Jean Michel Jarre concert in Krakow.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A Nakaja Art spokesman said: “It will be an honour to present in Blackpool. We are preparing a pyromusical, the likes of which has never been seen before.”
Week two of the competition, on September 21, will see the team from Pyroman Finland Ltd display their artistry.
The company, established 20 years ago, is Finland’s leading supplier of pyrotechnics and special effects.
They have staged displays at events across Europe and, earlier this year, produced a major display for the 2024 Eurovision Contest – the tenth time they have been involved in Eurovision.
A spokesman for Pyroman Finland Ltd said: “Events call for a touch of bizarre creativity and a profound understanding of music and events technology.
“We cannot wait to entertain you!”
The final display on October 5 will be staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA.
The company says it draws its inspiration for its breath-taking displays from the shimmering waters of the Great Lakes in North America.
The company was established in 1992 and has gone on to deliver spellbinding displays across the world.
A spokesman for Great Lakes Fireworks said: “Over the years, we have mastered the alchemy of colour, sound and spectacle, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary memories.”
The events are all free to access with displays starting at approximately 8.30pm.
Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Firework nights are something very special in the Blackpool calendar and we can’t wait to see what our three new international competitors are planning.
“Judging by the expertise and artistry of the teams participating, I think we can safely say the displays are going to be spectacularly good!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.