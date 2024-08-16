2 . Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling Championships: August 23 - 25

Come and see the best of the best compete for the European championship at The Great Eccleston Show ground! The North West Tractor Pulling Club are proud to be hosting the European championships + BTPA Championships finals in a purpose built arena on the outskirts of the village. Widely described as the best tractor pulling that the UK and Europe has to offer, the event also features monster truck rides, kids entertainment and more; with a VIP hospitality suite also available. | Contributed