The Air Show has been delighting visitors since 1909, with last year’s event attracting an estimated 350,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.

This year was no different, with crowds flocking to the sea front to catch a glimpse of an incredible array of flying machines.

The free event went on for three hours on Sunday, showcasing aircraft such as the Fairey Swordfish, DHC-1 Chipmunk and the PBY-5A Catalina.

Ending the show were the famous Red Arrows who performed a fresh display featuring new shapes and manoeuvres, reverting to their classic Diamond Nine formation in honour of their 60th anniversary.

