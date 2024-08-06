Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A six-week-old baby girl died suddenly in her cot next to her twin.

An inquest heard little Bonnie Cianna Graham was found unresponsive at home at 3.30am on March 3, 2023 by her parents.

The baby, who had a cold and mild constipation in the days before her death, did not respond to resuscitation efforts and passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Coroner's officers have launched an appeal for help

A spokesman for the Lancashire Coroner’s Court said: “At 3.30am on 30.3.23 Bonnie Cianna Graham, aged six weeks, was found unresponsive at home.

“She did not respond to resuscitation efforts and passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. She had a cold and mild constipation in the days before but was otherwise well.

“She was last was fed at 2am on 30.3.23 before going back to sleep next to her twin.

“There was nothing occluding her face at the time she was discovered and it is not been possible to ascertain the cause of her death.”