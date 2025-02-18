A coroner has praised members of the public who battled to save the life of a Lancashire man in a blaze.

Wayne Cunningham, aged 60, died after a fire at his home in Burnley Road, Briercliffe, in June 2024.

Preston Coroners Court heard Mr Cunningham, who had just been discharged from hospital, had probably been smoking in bed.

Wayne Cunningham was described by his daughter as a "fun-loving, crazy character" | Lancashire Police

Brave members of the public tried to save him and had almost completely put out the blaze by the time firefighters arrived.

Mr Cunningham died in hospital later that day.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor read a statement from Mr Cunningham's daughter Terri in which she described her father as a "functioning alcoholic".

He had other health issues, including problems with his breathing and his heart.

She organised care for him at home, and visited herself, but he sometimes refused that care.

The inquest was told that Mr Cunningham was admitted to hospital on May 26 after falling out of bed.

There was an injury to his chest but no internal injuries.

Eventually he was deemed medically stable to be discharged and he wanted to go home.

Arrangements were made for his discharge.

Occupational therapist Ms E Smith said Mr Cunningham was discharged at around 9am on June 2.

She visited him at his ground floor flat at around 10am.

She said his bed was under the window in the front room.

Mr Cunningham was rolling cigarettes while he was in bed and she asked him not to smoke while the care team was there.

Ms Smith said Mr Cunningham was able to get out of bed and move around and he expressed no concerns about being home.

She left at around 11am. There were other visits planned for later in the day and his daughter was due to attend as well.

Fire investigator Jim Stone, of the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said emergency services were alerted by the public.

The fire was more or less out when fire engines arrived.

A window in the property had been broken and members of the public had used buckets of water on the blaze.

Mr Cunningham was still in bed.

Mr Stone said Mr Cunningham was using roll-ups and the most likely cause of the fire was a dropped cigarette.

Mr Cunningham was still conscious and confirmed he had been smoking.

Mr Cunningham died later that day as a result of burns, and other medical conditions.

Coroner Mr Taylor said members of the public who tried to save Mr Cunningham should be commended for their actions.

He said: "It is more likely than not that he was tired after his discharge.

“Hospitals can be noisy and sleep is not always the easiest thing to achieve.

"It is feasible that he fell asleep after the visit (by the care team)."

He recorded an accidental death conclusion.