Woman in her 70s injured during attempted robbery at Preston Bus Station
The victim suffered injuries to her neck and arm during the incident on December 7 last year.
Officers today released CCTV images of three people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Though time has elapsed since the offence happened, we want to reassure you that we have been doing everything in our power to identify the three individuals in the images.
“Sadly, those enquiries have not proved to be successful and that is why we are now asking for your help.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0547 of December 7.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.